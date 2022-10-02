(WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot in an area of the Courtyard Apartments on October 2 at 12:10 a.m., City of Geneva Police say.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots in the area and found two men in their 30’s who both had gunshot wounds. The men were taken to Geneva General Hospital and are expected to survive, but are in critical condition.

While officers were investigating the shooting at the Courtyard Apartments, they say they received 911 calls about gunshots at a house on Greenhurst Ave.

Around 1:15 a.m., police found out that two vehicles drove up to the house and fired many gunshots into the house.

The two vehicles left before officers arrived.

Police found that there were people in the house, including young children, but nobody was hurt in the incident.

Both shootings are under investigation and the Geneva Police Department does not know if the incidents are related yet.

The Geneva Police Department was assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

Anyone with information is to call 315-789-1111.