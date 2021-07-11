Two shot in Syracuse overnight, one a 17-year-old

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people under the age of 21 were shot in Syracuse overnight.

The first occurred just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the 900 block of Park Street. Officers located a 17-year-old male who was shot in the shoulder.

Officials say he was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the 300 block of Clinton Street where a 21-year-old woman was found shot in the foot.

Police say she was transported to Crouse Hospital where she is expected to survive.

Both of these investigations are active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.