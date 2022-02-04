Two Syracuse soldiers complete elite Army competition, only ones from National Guard to do so

(WSYR-TV) — Staff Sgt. Dylan Delamarter and Sgt. Ethan Hart, from Syracuse, are medics assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry’s Headquarters Company in Utica. They were among 21 teams who completed the Army’s Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, T.X., from January 24 to January 28. The two were the only members of the 345,000-member Army National Guard to compete.

Delamarter is a battalion medical platoon sergeant and a full-time training noncommissioned officer. Hart is a medic in the medical platoon.

While the two didn’t finish in first, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Army’s surgeon general, says that just finishing the competition puts them in a select category of Army medical personnel. “What you have right here, out of the 82,000-plus Army medicine soldiers, are the world’s best medics,” said Dingle.

U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan Hart and Staff Sgt. Dylan Delamarter 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York National Guard, transport a casualty during the Army’s Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas on January 27, 2022. . Twenty-two two-Soldier teams from all around the world traveled to Fort Hood, Texas to compete in the finals to be named the Army’s Best Medic.. Hart and Delamarter represented the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski, the top enlisted leader in the N.Y. Army National Guard, praised their ability. “They represented the entire Army National Guard on the national stage and competed with the best the Army has,” said Piwowarski.

In order to compete, the Army medics needed to have been awarded a Combat Medic Badge for service in action or earned the Expert Field Medical Badge. Delamarter held the Combat Medic Badge from being deployed in Afghanistan in 2012. Hart earned the Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort Drum in the fall.

The competition was not easy. Delamarter and Hart trained for two months, focusing on their endurance abilities. One of the events required the soldiers to take off all of their gear underwater, surface, and attend to a simulated casualty. One soldier had to perform CPR while the other soldier retrieved their equipment from the bottom of the pool. They also walked and ran a total of 30 miles during the 72-hour event, in addition to being tested on medical questions throughout the entire competition.

Delamarter and Hart said that while they did not win, the best reward was just being able to participate. “It is not an opportunity that somebody gives you freely. It is a once in a career opportunity. I didn’t want to miss the challenge. I wanted to see where I stacked up against the rest of the Army,” Hart said.

You can read the entire press release on N.Y. Army’s website.