Two Southern Tamandua Anteaters on display at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has welcomed two new animals to their family! On Monday, Dexter and Derby, two Southern Tamandua Anteaters, were introduced to the public.

The pair, a male and female, are from a zoo in Michigan and can be found in the zoo’s Animal Adaptations wing.

In keeping with the zoo’s “I Love New York” naming theme, the male, Dexter, is named after a village in Jefferson County, and Derby, the female, is named after a hamlet in Erie County.

Tamanduas are a genus of anteater with two species, Northern and Southern, that live in the Northern and Southern parts of South America. They are called lesser anteaters because they look like a smaller version of the giant anteater that hails from the same part of the world.

Nocturnal animals are active at night and sleep during the day. The zoo’s Animal Adaptations exhibit includes a nocturnal area that’s on a reverse light cycle where lights go on at night and off during the day, enabling zoo visitors to see the animals when they are awake.

Tamanduas also are arboreal, meaning they spend most of their time in trees. They have long, sharp claws that help them climb, long snouts ending in a tiny toothless mouth and long, thin tongues that they use to forage for food. In the wild, they eat mostly social insects like ants, termites, and bees. At the zoo they receive a “smoothie” of insectivore diet, ground beef, honey, yogurt, milk replacer, and Vitamin K.

