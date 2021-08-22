Two-story apartment catches fire in Warners early Sunday morning

UPDATE: Volunteers from The American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to two adults after an early morning fire in Warners on Sunday morning.

Financial assistance provided by The Red Cross can be used for shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers will remain available to the two individuals who’ve been impacted.

WARNERS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire departments battled flames at a residence in Camillus early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 3:00 a.m. at a two-story apartment on Newport road near Tacoma and Bentley roads.

The Camillus fire chief confirms there were no injuries to report. The start and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Other departments that responded to the scene were Warners-Memphis, Lakeside, Baldwinsville, Solvay and Marcellus.

This is a developing story. Check back here or the NewsChannel 9 app for any updates.

