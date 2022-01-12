Two suspects arrested for robbery at KeyBank in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers responded to a bank robbery report in KeyBank at 355 Genesee St. in the City of Auburn on January 12, 2022, at 12:07 p.m.

According to Auburn Police, the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money during the robbery and then fled on foot to a nearby white vehicle that was waiting for him.

With the assistance of the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department,

the suspects were located by troopers driving on Route 90 in the Village of Aurora and were taken into custody.

Police identified the robber as 44-year-old Johann A. Bass, accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the scene. 33-year-old Elizabeth A. Yoensky was also identified and arrested for her role as the driver during the heist.

Both suspects are pending charges for robbery in the 3rd degree.

The two defendants were processed and held pending arraignment.

This investigation is still ongoing, and if anyone has any information about the robbery or the suspects, they can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.