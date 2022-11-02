WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli.

On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree for possessing Fentanyl compounds.

Matthew Carnicelli Kelli Mitchell

Each suspect was arraigned at Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part.

According to Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, Cayuga County has experienced a recent increase in what appears, at this time, to be overdosed deaths.

There have been four apparent overdose deaths in recent weeks.

There has been no additional information that has been released or made available relating to said overdoses, as the task force continues to investigate them as independent incidents.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force said, “Narcotics and/or any unknown substances being injected into a person’s body will have devastating or lethal consequences.”