Two suspects rob Mobile Gas station at gunpoint

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are investigating after they say two suspects robbed a Mobile Gas Station, one of them with a gun, on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene of 2400 James Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night for an armed robbery call.

Two suspects entered the store, one of them armed with a gun, and threatened the clerk. They then left with an unspecified amount of cash before fleeing south towards Stafford Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442 -5222.