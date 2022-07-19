SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the Taste of Syracuse brought thousands to Downtown Syracuse in early June, it also donated thousands to two Central New York charities.

Make-A-Wish Central New York and McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center each received a $10,064.50 check from the Taste of Syracuse during a presentation on July 19. The money was collected through joint efforts by The Summit Federal Credit Union and Tops Friendly Markets.

“We are thrilled that we were able to recognize and raise money for these two local charities that make a big difference in Central New York,” said Twanda Christensen, vice president of Marketing and Community Engagement for The Summit Federal Credit Union.

Kathleen Allen, senior manager of community relations for Tops Friendly Markets, shared Chistensen’s enthusiasm. “We thank everyone that stopped by our tent to help us support McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and Make-A-Wish Central New York and we were thrilled to be able to donate 100% of our proceeds to benefit these wonderful charities.”

The Summit Federal Credit Union donated $3,354.50 to both Make-A-Wish Central New York and McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center. Tops Friendly Markets donated $6,710 to both organizations.