SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) responded to two fires early this morning on November 4.

First fire: 4:44 a.m.

SFD firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a possible fire in the 100 block of Stewart Court, in the Pioneer Homes neighborhood this morning.

Firefighters from Station 1 (S. State St.) responded.

They arrived at the scene and found a two story, brick, multioccupancy building with smoke coming from the windows.

After the crew forced themselves through the door, they came across smoke that coated the floor to the ceiling. Following this, they extinguished a kitchen fire.

The rest of the two story apartment was searched for people. Only one person was in the apartment, and had already evacuated after being alerted by a smoke detector.

That person was checked for smoke inhalation, but came back clean.

According to SFD, Syracuse fire investigators determined this fire was caused by on oven accidentally left on by the occupant. The fire was successfully contained to the kitchen by firefighters. Crews remained on scene clearing smoke and toxic gases from the structure.

Second fire: 6:47 a.m.

After SFD had cleared the previous fire at Stewart Court, they were alerted again by the 911 Center to another fire on the 300 block of Malverne Drive, on the Northside.

Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi St.) arrived at the two and a half story house with fire coming ut of the second floor windows.

When the crew went into the wood-framed house, they began to look for people. The two people in the home were safely able to evacuate. However, there were no functioning smoke detectors in the house at that time.

The fire on the second floor was able to contained to a single bedroom.

According to SFD, before leaving the fire scene, firefighters installed new detectors in the house. There were no injuries, and Syracuse Fire Investigators determined this fire was caused accidentally by a candle

SFD thanks their partners at the 911 Center, Syracuse Police, AMR and National Grid.

Visit their website or call our Fire Prevention Bureau at (315)-448-4777 to request free smoke detectors with installation by Syracuse Fire.