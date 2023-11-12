SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 213 McLennan Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, fire crews discovered a two-and-a-half-story house with smoke coming out of the attic. Flames then began to show out of the attic as crews entered the home.

Crews moved hoses into the attic, but they were met with extreme heat conditions, and the fire intensified, SFD said. Two firefighters were burned during the initial attack, and crews then began to fight the fire from outside the home.

The two injured firefighters were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were released later in the day, according to SFD.

Crews did search for possible victims trapped in the home, but none were found, and no civilians were injured by the fire, SFD said.

It took firefighters roughly two hours to bring the fire under control. Syracuse Fire Investigators say the fire started on the roof due to work being done by a contractor.

Three occupants of the home were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The home suffered severe damage to the attic, and part of the roof collapsed.

A photo of the home can be seen below:

Courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department