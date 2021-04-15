Two Syracuse men arrested for November shots-fired incident outside Liverpool hotel

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office has arrested two Syracuse men in connection with a shots-fired incident that happened outside of a Liverpool hotel back in November.

24-year-old Cassieum Pitts and 20-year-old Maurice Owens have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

The two men are accused of firing multiple gunshots at each other in what police say appeared to be a gang-related dispute in the parking lot of the Homewood Suites in Liverpool.

Pitts was arraigned on February 19 and bonded out. Owens was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday morning. He is also out on bond.