(WSYR-TV) — A pair of men in their early 20s were shot in the leg Monday night in separate Syracuse shootings, police say.

Around 6:02 p.m. March 21, Syracuse Police responded to 1074 South Geddes St., and found a 22-year-old man shot in the leg. SPD says there were multiple casings found on the scene and three cars had bullet holes.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Over five hours later, around 11:36 p.m., police arrived at 101 Belle Avenue for a shooting call. There they found a 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg. SPD found multiple casings and one vehicle was hit by a bullet.

The victim was also taken to Upstate and is expected to survive.

The investigations are ongoing, and SPD asks anyone with information is asked to call 315-442-5222.