Two Syracuse men stabbed in fight near Five Guys and Orange Crate Brewing Company Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have dealt with a violent weekend, with a deadly shooting on Friday and a stabbing incident on Saturday. On Saturday night, officers arrived to find two 26-year-old men who were both stabbed in the stomach after responding to a call about a large fight. 

This happened on South Crouse Avenue, near Five Guys and Orange Crate Brewing Company. university hospital, and their injuries are non-life threatening. Right now, Syracuse Police say they have limited information on the suspect responsible.

