(WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse parents have been arrested after their 2-year-old son was found wandering the street around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Jamiesha Ware, 26, and Jay Vangorden, 40, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and released on appearance tickets, SPD says.

According to a press release from SPD, the child was found crying outside of 1404 Bellevue Avenue around 1:09 a.m. The parents’ residence was just a couple of houses down from where the boy was found. Police say that social media helped identify the parents and their location.