Two Syracuse police officers injured while trying to arrest a man for assault

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse police officers were injured while they were trying to arrest a man.

On Thursday, just before 7:30 a.m., Syracuse police officers were called for n assault at the Blue Star Gas Station on South Salina Street. At the scene, officers were met by Michael Kellam, 46, who had allegedly assaulted another man.

As officers handcuffed Kella, he became violent and headbutted both officers. One officer suffered a cut on his head, while the other suffered bruising. They were both taken to the hospital.

Kellam was taken to the Justice Center and is facing assault charges.