Two Syracuse pools set to open Thursday, reservations needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Central New York starts to heat back up, the city of Syracuse is opening two of its pools on Thursday with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Kirk Park Pool and Schiller Park Pool are both set to open Thursday, July 16.

Swimmers will need to make reservations for a 40-minute time block 48 hours in advance. Only one time slot per day will be allowed for visitors. Open swim and lap swim sessions will be available.

Reservations can include up to 10 people for open swim and two people for lap swim. Names and contact information for each person will need to be provided.

Everyone part of the reservation must be present before entering the pool areas. Reservations won’t be held for late arrivals and won’t be extended due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Swimmers are asked to arrive 20 minutes prior to their reservation for safety checks. Each visitor’s temperature will be checked before they enter the pool area.

Several other changes have been made as well in keeping with New York State guidance.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the pool area at a time and dressing rooms won’t be open for visitors, so you should arrive already dressed in swimwear.

Everyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask while on the pool deck and in restrooms.

To comply with social distancing, families of 10 or less will be assigned an area on the pool deck, 6 feet apart from others.

Staff will clean pool areas throughout 40-minute time slots and deep clean between reservations.

In June, the Syracuse Parks Conservancy set up a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of bridging the budget gap, so the city of Syracuse could open two more pools. #SyracuseSwimsOn exceeded their goal and as a result, Onondaga Park and Thornden Park will open their pools on Thursday, July 23. Reservations can be made for Onondaga and Thornden parks beginning on July 21, from noon until 6 p.m.

To make reservations, you’ll need to call the direct lines designated for each pool location.

Kirk Park Pool: 315-399-0518

Schiller Park Pool: 315-382-2420

Onondaga Park Pool: 315-412-3822

Thornden Park Pool: 315-412-6207

The pools will be open to visitors 7 days a week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Schiller Park Pool and Thornden Park Pool will also offer lap swim Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $3.

For more information on City of Syracuse pools, visit Syracuse.NY.us/Parks/Aquatics.html