Two Syracuse residents arrested with illegal fireworks in their vehicle

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse residents were pulled over on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood on Tuesday and were found to have illegal fireworks in their vehicle.

Just after 1 p.m., New York State Police initiated a traffic stop after they saw a car make a traffic violation. In the vehicle, over $500 worth of illegal fireworks were found.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested. Xavier Santos, 31, and Aristides Lopez-Robles, 34, both of Syracuse, are facing a charge Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks. Both were released on appearance tickets.