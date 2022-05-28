SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022.

Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.

Modern Malt

Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination from other sources.

Code Requirements: Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

Inspector Findings: Dish washing chemicals (2, gallon containers) noted stored directly above bread on wire shelving in bread storage area. Corrected: chemicals removed from bread area to chemical storage area.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Inspector Findings: At time of inspection, preparation top cooler at end of cook line noted not maintaining temperatures <= 45 °F . Food temperatures recorded between 49-56 °F and were out of temperature for an undetermined amount of time. Potentially hazardous foods listed were voluntary discarded: 1 cup of sliced tomatoes, 1 cup of cooked corn, 1 quart of buttermilk, 32 oz. of liquid eggs, 5 cups of shredded cheese, 1 cup of caramelized onion. 5 cups of mole sauce.

Other violations included:

  • Food not protected in general
    • Case of champagne noted stored directly on floor at bar, case of frozen berries stored directly on floor in walk in freezer. Several squeeze bottles containing food product lack labels in kitchen. (Found in violation two times.)
    • Single service item (lacking handle) used as scoop and stored in food product (salt) in upstairs dry storage area.
  • Poor hygiene and activities of food workers
    • Employee (1) observed preparing food and lacking proper hair restraint.
  • Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
    • Wire shelving noted not clean across from bread storage area, and in basement storage area.
  • Improper sanitary facilities and controls
    • Floor drains (2) noted not clean below three bay sink in kitchen and below three bay sink at bar
    • and wash sinks (2) lack soap and paper towels at bar and in basement preparation area.
  • Improper garbage and rubbish disposal
    • Exterior of grease receptacle noted with heavy grease accumulation, not clean. Grease receptacle lid left open while not in use.
  • Inadequate insect/rodent control
    • Rear door noted propped open at time of inspection, inadequate insect control.
  • Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
    • Wall noted not clean by stand up white freezer in kitchen.
    • Ventilation hood at grill noted not operational at time of inspection.

Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Inspector Findings: Prep top cooler across from the cookline contains food that is out of temperature, top and bottom are operating at 51 to 52 degrees °F . All food has been in cooler for an undetermined amount of time. The following potentially hazardous foods discarded: diced tomato, sliced tomato, and vegan beyond burger patties (3), which possibly contain soy or beans. All other foods in cooler also discarded, but not hazardous, were various dressings, lettuce, mayo, cheese, onions, and other salad toppings whose quality may have been compromised.

They had one other violation:

  • Improper sanitary facilities and controls
    • Floor drain at the bar contains some accumulated food debris. Should be cleaned out nightly.

Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:

