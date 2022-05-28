SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022.
Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
Modern Malt
Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination from other sources.
Code Requirements: Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.
Inspector Findings: Dish washing chemicals (2, gallon containers) noted stored directly above bread on wire shelving in bread storage area. Corrected: chemicals removed from bread area to chemical storage area.
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.
Inspector Findings: At time of inspection, preparation top cooler at end of cook line noted not maintaining temperatures <= 45 °F . Food temperatures recorded between 49-56 °F and were out of temperature for an undetermined amount of time. Potentially hazardous foods listed were voluntary discarded: 1 cup of sliced tomatoes, 1 cup of cooked corn, 1 quart of buttermilk, 32 oz. of liquid eggs, 5 cups of shredded cheese, 1 cup of caramelized onion. 5 cups of mole sauce.
Other violations included:
- Food not protected in general
- Case of champagne noted stored directly on floor at bar, case of frozen berries stored directly on floor in walk in freezer. Several squeeze bottles containing food product lack labels in kitchen. (Found in violation two times.)
- Single service item (lacking handle) used as scoop and stored in food product (salt) in upstairs dry storage area.
- Poor hygiene and activities of food workers
- Employee (1) observed preparing food and lacking proper hair restraint.
- Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- Wire shelving noted not clean across from bread storage area, and in basement storage area.
- Improper sanitary facilities and controls
- Floor drains (2) noted not clean below three bay sink in kitchen and below three bay sink at bar
- and wash sinks (2) lack soap and paper towels at bar and in basement preparation area.
- Improper garbage and rubbish disposal
- Exterior of grease receptacle noted with heavy grease accumulation, not clean. Grease receptacle lid left open while not in use.
- Inadequate insect/rodent control
- Rear door noted propped open at time of inspection, inadequate insect control.
- Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
- Wall noted not clean by stand up white freezer in kitchen.
- Ventilation hood at grill noted not operational at time of inspection.
Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Inspector Findings: Prep top cooler across from the cookline contains food that is out of temperature, top and bottom are operating at 51 to 52 degrees °F . All food has been in cooler for an undetermined amount of time. The following potentially hazardous foods discarded: diced tomato, sliced tomato, and vegan beyond burger patties (3), which possibly contain soy or beans. All other foods in cooler also discarded, but not hazardous, were various dressings, lettuce, mayo, cheese, onions, and other salad toppings whose quality may have been compromised.
They had one other violation:
- Improper sanitary facilities and controls
- Floor drain at the bar contains some accumulated food debris. Should be cleaned out nightly.
Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:
|Baga Bowls
|5859 NY-31, Suite 1
|Cicero
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Baked Potato Express
|210 Terminal Road West
|Salina
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Baldwinsville Meals on Wheels
|76 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Beaumont Golf & Country Club
|9113 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Bella Domani Catering & Banquets MU
|5988 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Big in Burma
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Burger King Restaurant #261
|7589 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Carvel – Dewitt
|4322 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Cathy’s Corner Cafe
|929 Avery Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/12/2022
|Inspection
|Chili’s Grill & Bar
|3691 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|City Hall Cafe
|300 South State Street, Suite 140
|Syracuse
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Clay Vol. Fire Dept Headquarters
|4383 Route 31
|Clay
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Clinton Street Pub
|127 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Curbside Cafe
|2529 Rose Hill Road
|Spafford
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Darwin
|110 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|East Wok Cafe
|6382 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Faith Journey UMC
|8396 Morgan Road
|Clay
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Firehouse Subs
|5308 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Francesca’s Cucina
|541 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/12/2022
|Inspection
|Funk ‘n Waffles
|307-313 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Gilded Club (The)
|415 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|5/12/2022
|Inspection
|GNT Missionary Baptist Chuch
|1121 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Golden City
|4457 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Grace Episcopal Church
|110 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Hickory Hill Ice Cream
|3451 Route 31
|Lysander
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Hilltop
|7374 Cherry Street
|Pompey
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|IHOP
|4211 Route 31
|Clay
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Inficon
|2 Technology Place
|Dewitt
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Its a Utica Thing
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Johnny Rockets #784
|9672 Destiny Usa Drive, B-201
|Syracuse
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Justin’s Food Cart
|3056 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|King Chef of Liverpool
|911 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Lady Bug Lunch Box Mobile Unit
|406 Kirkpatrick Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Lemon Grass & Bistro Elephant
|238 West Jefferson Street
|Syracuse
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Lyncourt LeMoyne Mattydale Hinsdale
|Burnham Park
|Salina
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Malden Road United Church of Christ
|108 Malden Road
|Salina
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Maxwells
|122 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|McDonalds of Dewitt/Paul M. Ross Ice
|6031 Tarbell Road
|Dewitt
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Mi Casita
|1614 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Olde Oak Golf Club
|6113 Town Isle Road
|Manlius
|5/12/2022
|Inspection
|Orbis Lounge
|134 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Pastabilities
|311 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department
|6756 Pickard Drive
|Dewitt
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Petit Nosh Commissary
|929 Avery Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/12/2022
|Inspection
|Red Mill Manor
|4 Syracuse Street
|Van Buren
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill
|2 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Sand Wedge Grill
|3451 NY-31
|Lysander
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Sims Store Erie Canal Museum
|5750 Devoe Road
|Camillus
|5/12/2022
|Inspection
|Sno Top Push Cart
|315 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|Soulutions
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Spill the Tea Cafe
|208 North Main Street
|Manlius
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Stingers Pizza Pub
|4500 Pewter Lane, Building 3
|Manlius
|5/9/2022
|Inspection
|SU Catering Services
|201 Ainsley Drive
|Syracuse
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|SU Commissary & Bakery
|201 Ainsley Drive
|Syracuse
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|SU Ernie Davis Dining Center
|619 Comstock Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|SU Life Sciences Café
|107 College Place
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|SU Shaw Dining Center
|775 Comstock Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Sunshine’s Coffee Shop
|6760 North Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|5/13/2022
|Inspection
|Teaching Kitchen @ Salt City Market
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Texas Roadhouse
|3830 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|Thai Flavor
|2863 1/2 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|TownePlace Suites – Clay
|8505 Pepperidge Way
|Clay
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|Trappers
|1140 Morgan Road
|Lysander
|5/11/2022
|Inspection
|West Hill Country Golf
|180 Par Place
|Camillus
|5/12/2022
|Inspection
|Wolff’s Biergarten
|106 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection
|York (The)
|247 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2022
|Inspection