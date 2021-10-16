Two Syracuse teens arrested after driving stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse teens were arrested and charged with a felony after reportedly driving a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee the scene.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers attempted to stop a 2013 Honda CRV with no tail lights around 3 a.m. on October 15. The 17-year-old male driver then drove through a business parking lot where he and his 15-year-old male passenger attempted to flee on foot.

Police were able to take both into custody and determine that the vehicle was stolen earlier from the city of Syracuse. As a result, both were arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree. They were issued family court appearance tickets and released.