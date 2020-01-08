SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot on Syracuse’s north side Tuesday night.
According to 911 dispatchers, the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Neutral Court near the corner of Mary Street and Pond Street.
The victims were transported to Upstate University Hospital and their injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update it as more details become available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Two taken to the hospital after shooting on Syracuse’s north side
- No. 13 Louisville pulls away from Miami 74-58
- Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53
- Consumer Reports: How to wash your gym clothes
- First night of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” comes down to 200-point difference between two legends
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App