Two taken to the hospital after shooting on Syracuse’s north side

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot on Syracuse’s north side Tuesday night.

According to 911 dispatchers, the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Neutral Court near the corner of Mary Street and Pond Street.

The victims were transported to Upstate University Hospital and their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update it as more details become available.

