Two injured in Madison Street fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire near Thorndon Park overnight that left two people injured.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Madison Street, near Cherry Street and Maple Street, around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Most of the fire was put out within 30 minutes.
The Syracuse Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene. Their condition has not been released.
The fire is still under investigation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Host Chat 12.19.19
- $10.5 million state settlement for RGE, NYSEG’s 2018 ‘storm failures’
- Cuomo signs legislation aiming to fight zombie properties
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App