Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Two injured in Madison Street fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire near Thorndon Park overnight that left two people injured. 

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Madison Street, near Cherry Street and Maple Street, around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Most of the fire was put out within 30 minutes. 

The Syracuse Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene. Their condition has not been released. 

The fire is still under investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected