Two injured in Madison Street fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire near Thorndon Park overnight that left two people injured.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Madison Street, near Cherry Street and Maple Street, around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Most of the fire was put out within 30 minutes.

The Syracuse Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene. Their condition has not been released.

The fire is still under investigation.

