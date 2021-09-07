Two teen boys arrested in connection to vehicle thefts in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teen boys have been arrested in New Hartford in connection to a recent wave of car and property thefts, New Hartford Police say.

According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested after several weeks of investigation.

They are both from Utica, and one of them was charged with burglary in the third degree and grand Larceny in the fourth degree after going into a garage and stealing items from a vehicle inside. The other teen was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree after stealing a different vehicle.

Both teens were processed, released to their parents, and scheduled to answer to the charges in the juvenile court system. Due to the ages of teens, their names will not be released.