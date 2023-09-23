SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teenage females were stabbed by a teenage male at the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Syracuse police arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. and discovered the two teenage females with stab wounds. One had a minor wound to her neck and shoulder area. The other had a minor stab wound to her back.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, and their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 315-442-5222.