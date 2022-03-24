WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were shot in Wayne County Wednesday after an attempted burglary, according to New York State Police.

Police say all four victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital Wednesday night, one of which was airlifted via Mercy Flight. Authorities said three of the victims were listed in critical condition while the fourth victim was discharged from the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting took place at a home off Pearsall Road in the Town of Williamson after a burglary attempt escalated to violence.

Neighbors called 911 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance after gunshots were heard, according to New York State Police.

Police say there are four total suspects. Two of them, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

According to police, the 17-year-old was arraigned in Youth Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bail and is being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center. They say the 18-year-old was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond at the Wayne County Jail.

The two teens who were arrested so far were uninjured in the events that transpired Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Police say two of the other suspects were among the people shot and are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Names of the arrested teens and other victims have not been released at this time.

Police say two of the residents in the house were shot; one of them remains in the hospital and the other was the victim who has since been discharged.

Investigators said they do not believe this was a random home invasion, adding that there’s a connection between the intruders and the homeowner, but few other details were immediately available Thursday afternoon.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

4 people shot in Williamson all in critical condition… @News_8 is on scene pic.twitter.com/iG5YBAtbmL — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) March 24, 2022

JUST IN: New York State Police are still at the scene of a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in Wayne County off Pearsall Rd. south of Williamson. Investigators are still going through the house & talking to neighbors. We expect to get an update from authorities later today. pic.twitter.com/TWm3fYY3RP — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) March 24, 2022

