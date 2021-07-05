Two teens injured in jet ski accident on Saint Lawrence river

TOWN OF CLAYTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teens from Central New York were hurt following a weekend jet ski collision on the Saint Lawrence river.

State police say on Saturday, 15 year-old Trevor Dziedzic of Barneveld was heading towards another jet ski being driven by 17 year-old Ethan Laurin of Cicero. Laurin’s jetski was floating in the water at the time.

Dziedzic tried to maneuver around it but ended up colliding. Laurin and a passenger were thrown into the water, and good samaritans helped get them to shore.

Dziedzic was flown to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for internal injuries. Laurin’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.