Two teens killed, two others injured after car crashes into tree

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — State Police say two teenagers were killed after a car crash in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.

Troopers say four people were in a car headed south on County Route 18 in the Town of LeRay when the driver lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree. The crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

17-year-old Lexie Morgan and 16-year-old Gabriel Otero were killed in the crash.

19-year-old Kenneth Perez and 22-year-old Christina McKeown were taken to Upstate University Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

