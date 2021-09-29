Two teens shot on Syracuse’s west side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teens were shot Tuesday night on the 200 block of Putnam Street, according to Syracuse Police.

In a press release, SPD said they responded to a call around 9:46 p.m. where they found multiple bullet casings on the scene, and two boys aged 15 and 16 with injuries to their legs. The teens were taken to Upstate University Hospital and are expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​