Two teens stabbed on East Division Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking for your help in a stabbing investigation. Police say it happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. Friday at a house in the 600-block of East Division Street. 

Officers say two teens were brought to the hospital in private vehicles. Both were stabbed in the mid-section and both are expected to survive.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information should call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

