Two teens stabbed on East Division Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking for your help in a stabbing investigation. Police say it happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. Friday at a house in the 600-block of East Division Street.
Officers say two teens were brought to the hospital in private vehicles. Both were stabbed in the mid-section and both are expected to survive.
The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information should call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App