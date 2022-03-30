FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been an emotional few days in the Fayetteville-Manlius community following the loss of 15-year-old, Jay Lu, a sophomore at Fayetteville-Manlius high school who died by suicide over the weekend.

In the wake of Jay’s death, mental health is at the front of center of many Central New York parents and families’ minds.

On Wednesday, NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith sat down with AnnMarie Giannino, a mental health specialist who’s calling on all of us to start the conversation: mental health matters.

“I felt like I always had to be happy, and I wasn’t. I was completely and utterly depressed.” AnnMarie Giannino, Community Manager, NYC National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Giannino is a two-time suicide survivor who’s struggled with her mental health since she was a young girl. She’s now a mom of four and advocate for those struggling with their own mental health.

“It’s important for me because I can actually educate myself on the statistics, the facts, and you know, everything that goes on in the mental health community, and be able to advocate the right way,” Giannino explained.

AnnMarie’s impact goes far beyond the Central New York community. She’s the Community Manager for the New York City chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one of the largest grassroots mental health advocacy organizations in the country.

However, Giannino takes both her personal experience and knowledge inside of high schools across the region in hopes of letting students know, they are not alone.

They don’t need another lecture. They need shared experience. They need to sit in front of somebody who has been through it and survived because that gives them hope to realize, ‘Oh my God, I can get through this. The hard days are there but I can get through this. I just need help.’ AnnMarie Giannino, Community Manager, NYC National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

But how do you ask for help or know if someone else needs it?

“I talk to a lot of parents who say to me, ‘I don’t know how to bring it up to my kid. I don’t know how to do it.’ You’re right because thinking about your child wanting to kill themselves is gut wrenching, but you would 100% rather have an uncomfortable conversation with your child than listen to their eulogy.” AnnMarie Giannino, Community Manager, NYC National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic, Giannino started a suicide prevention campaign called “What would you miss?” The concept is to start a conversation that makes each of us think about the small things in life we would miss if we weren’t here.

“I don’t mean your family. I don’t mean your job,” Giannino explained. “I mean putting on a great pair of earrings and some super awesome lip gloss and just going out for the day. I’d miss that. That’s fantastic, but finding those things that you would miss in life, gives you a little bit of hope for the next day.”

Giannino is giving hope to those who need to be reminded: life is worth living.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34-years-old. You can find more statistics, facts and solutions from NAMI below.

Below are resources to help you or loved ones struggling with their mental health: