Two Troopers help save 2-month-old’s life

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two New York State Troopers are being credited with helping save a 2-month-old’s life. It happened in the Town of Clifton Park.
State Police said in a Facebook post that Trooper Kyle Conlon and Trooper Matthew Rufa responded to reports of an infant not breathing. When they got there, they immediately cleared the child’s airway and began CPR.
EMS arrived and a shock was administered to the baby using an AED. After a short time, the infant became responsive and was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.
At this time, the infant is expected to be okay.
