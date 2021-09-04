Two Utica men arrested for stealing tools from 3 stores in Oneida County

ONIEDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police discovered two men who had stolen tools from three different stores in Oneida County during a traffic stop on July 19.

State Police in Herkimer pulled over the two men for a vehicle and traffic violation on State Route 5 and Newport Road in Schuyler, New York. The officer then proceeded to interview the driver, 21-year-old Lucas Cosgrove from Utica. During the interview the trooper noticed brand new DeWalt batteries on the passenger floor and under the seat as well as a brand-new toolset in the back seat.

As the trooper walked back to his patrol car to check both individual’s information, the 39-year-old passenger Ronald J. Bergum Jr. exited the vehicle and ran off behind a building and into the woods.

After further investigation the trooper discovered Cosgrove’s driving privilege was suspended in the New York State and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The investigation revealed that Bergum and Cosgrove were driving back from Amsterdam in Fulton County, where they stole 7 brand-new DeWalt batteries from Lowes valued at approximately $984.00. They also took two Makita drills worth about $400.00 from the Tractor Supply store in Amsterdam as well as an ICON toolset worth about $150.00 from the Harbor Freight Tools store. All three stores were investigating the larceny at the time of the stop.

As a result Cosgrove was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree. He was issued an Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Schuyler Court.

Bergum was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree and False Personation. Bergum had five active warrants from Oneida County for Larcenies. He was turned over to the New Hartford Police Department for further charges as well as Oneida County Sheriff Department.