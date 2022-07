(WSYR-TV) — Public Information Officer Samantha Fields of Madison County tells NewsChannel 9 about a two-vehicle crash that included four victims at the intersection of Williams Rd and Freeman Rd in Munnsville.

Fields says that all individuals involved in the crash are conscious and have been taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The road will re-open shortly as it was closed over the past hour.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives more information.