HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number seems to grow every day. As of Tuesday evening, 22 lawsuits have been filed against Madison County investor Miles Burton Marshall by his clients.

Collectively, the 22 clients are demanding back more than $3 million of their money. The case against Marshall has grown from six lawsuits totaling $1 million.

The lawsuits are in addition to the investigation into Marshall by the State Attorney General announced two weeks ago based on complaints Marshall was no longer paying out interest checks and refused requested pay-outs.

NewsChannel 9 financial analyst Rick Reagan reviewed the lawsuits.

A Certified Financial Planner for 25 years, Reagan found immediate concerns in the documents Marshall provided to his investors.

Reagan said, “If you’re getting only statements from the advisor you’re dealing with on their letterhead and not statements from anywhere else, it’s probably the biggest red flag that’s out there.”

Reagan’s clients get summaries from TD Ameritrade, one of the firms like Charles Schwab or Fidelity, third-party financial groups that are insured against fraud.

The name “Miles Burton Marshall” wasn’t found when Reagan used the BrokerCheck feature from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority he suggests using.

The website claims “BrokerCheck tells you instantly whether a person or firm is registered, as required by law, to sell securities (stocks, bonds, mutual funds and more), offer investment advice or both.”

“You want to deal with someone that has registrations with states and the federal government,” said Reagan. “You also want to know where the money’s being invested.”

Marshall’s attorney cites his ownership of more than 100 investment properties around Madison County as backing for his client’s investments.

Jeffrey Dove of Barclay Damon told NewsChannel 9: “Mr. Marshall is not running a Ponzi scheme as is evident by the fact that he has a number of successful businesses, including over 100 investment properties in and around the Hamilton area. We are working with Mr. Marshall to develop a plan to provide liquidity from his assets that can then be used to respond to the claims of Mr. Marshall’s creditors.”

Reagan said: “The good news is: if there is real estate and if there are assets, there’s likely to be some recovery here. Will everybody get their money back? Who knows. Will they get it back quickly? Probably not.”

Clients of Miles Burton Marshall who haven’t reported their investments should email the State Attorney General’s office.