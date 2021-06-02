Two women arrested after burglarizing a Fulton high school, police say

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Fulton Police arrested two women for two instances of burglary at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.

According to police, Hannah Revoir, 20 of Hannibal and Zoey Rice, 18 of Fulton were arrested and both charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree, petit larceny, and criminal tampering related to two incidents at the school.

Revoir and Rice allegedly entered the school unlawfully around midnight on April 12, stole property and tampered with items in various rooms, police said.

Police say another incident occurred on May 25, when the suspects allegedly forced their way into the school, committing several acts of larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal tampering.

This caused significant inconvenience for school employees responsible for cleaning up after the incident, and the school was forced to go remote for the day due to police investigation at the school, according to police.

Police say Revoir and Rice are being held pending arraignment.