Two women arrested for disorderly conduct while Rome Police were conducting a shots fired investigation

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened on the 400-block of West Thomas Street on Tuesday just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say a Black male fired several shots at another Black male. The victim was not injured, however, he was also not cooperative with police. Police are still looking for the suspect, but the handgun that was believed to be used in the incident was found nearby.

While police were investigating the incident, two adult females were involved in a physical altercation. Nevaeh M. Newsom, 18, and Taylor E. Harrington, 21, were arrested on disorderly conduct charges.