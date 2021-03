SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two women were involved in a stabbing on Saturday according to Syracuse Police.

One woman was found on the west side of Syracuse with a stab in the head and arm. Officials say the other was located in the Camillus target parking lot with a stab wound to the back.

Both women were taken to Upstate Hospital and are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.