Two young siblings reported missing in Elmira, possibly in Syracuse area

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young siblings, Juelz Brown and Namia Brown, have been reported as missing by the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services and the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Both are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Korea Crain, and are believed to be in the Syracuse area.

Juelz was last seen wearing a black Mickey Mouse sweatsuit and Namia was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and sandals.

Julez is one year old, 3’03”, 30 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Namia is two years old, 3’05”, 45 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

They were reported missing on March 27, 2021 and were posted to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on April 13.

The Elmira City Police Department is listed as the investigating agency in these cases.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 or call Elmira Police.