SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The top-ranked Syracuse Orange are the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference co-champions after losing a nail-biter, 17-16, to #5 Boston College in the final regular season game for both teams. It is the second ACC co-championship for Syracuse (15-1 overall, 8-1 ACC). In 2014 the Orange shared the regular season conference title with Maryland and won the ACC Tournament in their first year in the league. Boston College (13-3, 8-1) will be the top seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and Syracuse will be the second seed.

Graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell made history in the game, setting the Syracuse career scoring record. She tallied three points to increase her career total to 397 in 87 games. Her assist to her sister, Emma Tyrrell, with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter established the new Syracuse record.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Syracuse took an 11-6 lead in the first half, the Eagles outscored the Orange 11-5 in the second half for the 17-16 win. Meaghan Tyrrell’s second goal of the game gave the Orange a 6-1 lead with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter and Syracuse led 7-3 after 15 minutes. Eight different Orange scored goals in the first half, including three from junior Maddy Baxter.

In the fourth quarter, Boston College scored five of the first six goals to tie the game at 15 with 6:07 left to play. Graduate student Sierra Cockerille tallied her third goal of the game to put the Orange ahead, 16-15, with 4:53 remaining before Boston College scored two in the final three minutes for the victory.

OF NOTE

Junior Maddy Baxter led the Orange with a career-high four goals, including three in the first half.

Graduate student Sierra Cockerille recorded five points for the Orange, including her first hat trick of the season.

UP NEXT

Syracuse will be the second seed in the ACC Tournament and will play the winner of the first-round game between 7-seed Virginia Tech and 10-seed Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 26 at 4 pm.