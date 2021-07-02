U.S. Attorney: Syracuse man charged in Capitol riots should remain jailed while awaiting trial

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Matthew Greene is named in an indictment with two co-defendants Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe.

Greene is facing a number of charges. They include:

Conspiracy

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding Abetting

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting

An April 26, days after his arrest, a judge ordered him to remain in custody because he was ‘a danger to the community.’

In June, Greene’s attorney requested he be released while awaiting trial. In a recent 23-page document, Channing Phillips an acting U.S. Attorney said the magistrate judge was correct in keeping him jailed. The document can be found below.

Phillips wrote “Greene played a substantial role in the breach of the Capitol.”

In the photo above, Greene is circled in blue, and Pezzola in red. Phillips wrote they were among the first rioters to head up the staircase despite Capitol police efforts to stop them.

Following the riot, when Greene was back in Syracuse, the U.S. Attorney says he admitted his participation to an acquaintance saying “I’m good, we took the capital.”

The FBI spoke with a witness who said Greene was part of a group that talked about what they did on January 6, saying they would have killed anyone they got their hands on including Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

This witness said Greene used words to the effect of “we’ll kill them all” and referenced a stockpile of ammunition.

When the FBI searched his Syracuse home, a number of guns were found including two hand guns and an AR-15, which Greene did not have a permit for.

The Acting U.S. Attorney said the government has shown clear and convincing evidence that Greene is a danger to the community requests his pre-trial detention.