U.S. Census Bureau looking for Central New Yorkers’ help

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Census Bureau needs your help as they are looking to hire Central New Yorkers to help count the population.

The job requires you to go door-to-door following up with families who have not yet responded to the census questionnaire.

You’ll earn an extra income while also helping the community. Getting accurate numbers for the census makes sure we have complete representation in government and the most amount of funding we can get for schools and other programs.

Your next chance to apply in person is this Saturday, December 14 from noon until 4:30 p.m. at the following locations.

Onondaga County Central Public Library – 447 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, New York 13202

– 447 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, New York 13202 Onondaga County White Branch Public Library – 7 63 Butternut Street, Syracuse, NY 13208

– 63 Butternut Street, Syracuse, NY 13208 Liverpool Public Library – 310 Tulip Street, Liverpool, NY 13088

Census takers are temporary/part time positions, earning $18.00 per hour with flexible hours. Authorized expenses, such as mileage, are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork.

