U.S. Census Bureau looking for Central New Yorkers’ help

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Census Bureau needs your help as they are looking to hire Central New Yorkers to help count the population.
The job requires you to go door-to-door following up with families who have not yet responded to the census questionnaire.
You’ll earn an extra income while also helping the community. Getting accurate numbers for the census makes sure we have complete representation in government and the most amount of funding we can get for schools and other programs.
Your next chance to apply in person is this Saturday, December 14 from noon until 4:30 p.m. at the following locations.
- Onondaga County Central Public Library – 447 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, New York 13202
- Onondaga County White Branch Public Library – 763 Butternut Street, Syracuse, NY 13208
- Liverpool Public Library – 310 Tulip Street, Liverpool, NY 13088
Census takers are temporary/part time positions, earning $18.00 per hour with flexible hours. Authorized expenses, such as mileage, are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App