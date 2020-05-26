U.S. Census Bureau will begin delivering questionnaire packets on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state, and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets starting on Wednesday, May 27.

Packet drop-offs are done in areas where the majority of households don’t receive mail at their physical address.

The Census Bureau began hand-delivering materials on March 15 but had to suspend all fieldwork on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This resumption affects 62,000 households in the counties served by the Syracuse Area Census Office.

This operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines. You can read more about these guidelines by visiting the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.

People can respond to the 20202 Census online, by phone by calling 844-330-2020, or by using the paper form in the packet.

As of Tuesday, May 28, 64% of households in Onondaga County have responded to the U.S. Census.