U.S. Embassy: Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home

Two buses leave a port where the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP & WSYR-TV) – The U.S. Embassy in Japan says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been docked at Yokohama, a port city southwest of Tokyo.

That group of Americans includes two Central New York couples, who NewsChannel 9 spoke to earlier this week.

Paul and Cheryl Molesky of Syracuse (left to right back), Pete and Cindy Molesky of Rome (left to right front).

Both Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse and Cindy and Peter Molesky of Rome have been quarantined on the ship since it arrived in Yokohama on February 4. The couples had originally planned to vacation around Asia.

Passengers can choose to stay aboard the ship. It is not clear what the Molesky’s plan to do. Chery and Paul had hoped to continue their trip around Japan after the quarantine was lifted.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to clarify both of the couple’s plans. Each of them is hoping to make it back home to Central New York healthy and safe.

So far, 218 people from the ship have tested positive for COVID-19, previously known as the novel coronavirus.

The embassy says the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday, and people will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California, with some passengers continuing to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

After arriving in the U.S., all ship passengers will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine.