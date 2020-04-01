Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

U.S. Naval ship in Guam reporting dozens of sailors with COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines in 2018. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

(WSYR-TV) — A United States Naval ship in Guam is reporting that dozens of sailors have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is reporting that more than 70 sailors have contracted the virus.

Officials added that none of the sailors who have tested positive are hospitalized or on ventilators and none are in critical condition.

Naval officials said a plan is being worked out to remove as many people from the Roosevelt as they can. They added that evacuees would be transported and managed only by military personnel.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected