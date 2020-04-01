U.S. Naval ship in Guam reporting dozens of sailors with COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — A United States Naval ship in Guam is reporting that dozens of sailors have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt is reporting that more than 70 sailors have contracted the virus.
Officials added that none of the sailors who have tested positive are hospitalized or on ventilators and none are in critical condition.
Naval officials said a plan is being worked out to remove as many people from the Roosevelt as they can. They added that evacuees would be transported and managed only by military personnel.
