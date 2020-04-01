U.S. Naval ship in Guam reporting dozens of sailors with COVID-19

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines in 2018. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

(WSYR-TV) — A United States Naval ship in Guam is reporting that dozens of sailors have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is reporting that more than 70 sailors have contracted the virus.

Officials added that none of the sailors who have tested positive are hospitalized or on ventilators and none are in critical condition.

Naval officials said a plan is being worked out to remove as many people from the Roosevelt as they can. They added that evacuees would be transported and managed only by military personnel.