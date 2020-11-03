UAlbany residence hall vandalized with racist message

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School officials from the University at Albany say they’re investigating a racist message that appeared on campus this weekend.

Racist terms were written on the doors of a suite in the Dutch Quad residence halls. Interim Chief Diversity Officer Samuel Caldwell tweeted that the school’s Bias Incident Response Team (BIRT) and university police have opened an investigation into the incident:

2/2: Any act intended to make a member of our community feel less welcome, less safe or less a part of our campus fabric is an egregious violation of our core values as Great Danes. — Samuel J Caldwell (@SamJCaldwell) November 2, 2020

The university has not revealed what the message said. However, University President Havidán Rodríguez, who is a person of color, made the school’s planned response clear:

Harassment has no place on our campus. We take these reports seriously & will investigate thoroughly. We cannot lose sight of our values: diversity, equity & inclusion. They anchor us & drive us to be better. As #OneUAlbany let’s stand together upholding our values. — Havidán Rodríguez (@HavidanUAlbany) November 2, 2020

UAlbany says that not only do targeted acts of harassment violate the university’s code of conduct, they’re also illegal. The school says it will aggressively investigate and punish those responsible. If you have information about the incident, contact:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact UPD at (518) 442-3131 or the DOS Office at (518) 442-5501. Anyone who believes they have been the target of a bias act is encouraged to report it to the BIRT. Reports may be made anonymously.

Meanwhile, Monday is #BlackSolidarityDay on campus.