BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Blue Collar U, the University at Buffalo alumni team that won the $1 million prize as champions of last summer’s The Basketball Tournament, will tip off its title defense as the No. 1 seed in the Syracuse Regional.

Blue Collar U’s opening game in the bracket unveiled on Wednesday is at 1 p.m. July 24 at War Memorial Arena against Big Five. The Syracuse alumni team Boeheim’s Army that won the 2021 TBT championship is the No. 2 seed.

In its 10th season, the TBT semifinals and championship game will be played in Philadelphia, where the event started. All games are broadcast on ESPN channels.

Brown & White, a team of St. Bonaventure alumni that participated in TBT the past two years, will not be a part of this summer’s tournament.

Winning the championship in its second year after reaching the semifinals in its TBT debut, Blue Collar U began last year’s conquest with three victories in the Syracuse Regional at SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.

Blue Collar U is expected to have most of its team back from the championship team. Six players have already committed, including CJ Massinburg, the 2022 MVP. The other players are: Nick Perkins, Blake Hamilton, Jeremy Harris, Montell McRae, and Xavier Ford.