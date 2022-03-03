WARNERS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– More than one million refugees have now fled Ukraine as Russia continues its war on the sovereign nation. Here in Central New York, the Ukrainian community is doing everything they can to help their people suffering, including collecting and shipping out hundreds of boxes filled with humanitarian supplies.

It’s a hard reality to swallow for Len Gemetz who’s experienced war in Ukraine firsthand. He was just four years old when his family fled his homeland right before World War II, eventually calling the United States his home.

“Yes I was still a child, five, six but what had happened it stays in your memory in your eyes the terrible things you see, it’s like a movie.” Len Gemetz

Now almost 80 years later he’s experiencing that pain again, this time inside the church he helped to found, St. Luke’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Warners, NY, halfway around the world.

“When you experience something like that it’s still unbelievable it’s happening in the 21st century, but it is happening,” Gemetz said.

The pastor of the church, Father Mykola Andrushkiv, shared with us that his mother still lives in Ukraine and is sick with COVID-19. She can’t go to the hospital because of the crisis, so they’re hoping the supplies they’re sending will help her and others.

“Some of it will go to kids and women and shelters who don’t have access to food who don’t have clothes, it’s just a humanitarian crisis at this point,” Father Mykola’s interpreter said.

But sending supplies isn’t enough for Myaklyo Potosky. He’s traveling to Poland Saturday, leaving behind his wife, three children, and business to help his people.

“I see a lot of kids crying and I cannot stay, I cannot leave them alone cause it’s a bad situation and we have to help each other until it’s going to be too late.” Myaklyo Potosky

Dozens of volunteers loaded a tractor-trailer Thursday night filled with humanitarian supplies. The truck company transporting the goods offered to do it for free, helping to bring much-needed supplies to those suffering in Ukraine.