SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Ukrainian Festival kicked off today, July 28, at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Tompkins Street.

A variety of Ukrainian foods, such as borscht, kielbasa, holubtsi and pyrohy will be available at the festival. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at a fast food stand as well.

Live music and dancing will be featured by local Ukrainian artists, and Meier’s Creek Brewing will be providing a special festival beer.

The festival will go on tomorrow, July 29, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the church.