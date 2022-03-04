LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Ukrainian Social Studies teacher at Liverpool High School talks about educating students on the war happening in Ukraine.

Andrea Kearns has been teaching students at the high school for 15 years. Her grandparents were born in Ukraine, and she’s heard stories that she shares with her students. “It’s important. It’s incredibly important to teach people where we’ve come from tie it to where we are and the current conflict as much as I hate that it’s happening. It is providing an opportunity for our students to really understand past events and current events.”

She said students were already learning about the World Wars before the break. “Let’s look at what we’ve been talking about, the conflict between Stalin and the Ukrainians and how that might be reflected today, so they have that background knowledge.”

She said social media also plays a role in how they stay informed. “Some of the kids come to me and say, hey I saw this I saw that, did you hear about this or that? I talk to my classes about just being cautious about misinformation and disinformation,” said Kearns.

Kearns said other than learning about what’s going on in the country; she wants them to learn about life lessons. “When I hear kids say I want to make a donation to the refugees or something like that, I can’t ask for anything better but for them to care.”

She does have cousins who live in Ukraine with who she keeps in contact. She says they’re doing okay.