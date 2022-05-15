SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — The war in Ukraine is entering its third month, however, there are plenty of people here in Syracuse still doing their part to help overseas.

Adrian Temnycky, a medical student at Upstate University, organized supplies to be packaged and sent over to Ukraine.

“Gauzes, bandages, alcohol wipes, we are going to send two hundred of those,” he said, “And then the Chief of police at University hospital was able to collect 60 bulletproof vests that are going to be given to the frontline workers, not necessarily on the battlefield, but for the first aid workers.”

Even his brother Mark Temnycky, a Fellow with the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., made the trip to help package the supplies.

“I was born and raised in Syracuse, our grandparents came over after the fall of the Nazi regime to the soviet union,” he said, “They came here in the 1950’s so they settled here in the Syracuse area we have a lot of family and friends in the Ukrainian diaspora here.”

A member of the Ukrainian Scouts in the USA and Canada, Mark and Adrian are bringing to Syracuse a mission to send 500,000 or more first aid kits to Ukraine.

“The world tends to have a short attention span,” Adrian said, “They move on to the next issue, and the next issue but its important to remember the reality on the ground in Ukraine hasn’t changed day to day. Bombs are still falling people are still dying and to keep up the support is more important now than ever.”

They had plenty of support today as students from Upstate University spend Saturday afternoon helping to pack and seal first aid kits.

For Mark Temnycky, the support of not only the Upstate students but residents in syracuse, means alot.

“When we were growing up we just saw the Ukrainian flag or the country and said ‘oh they are one of us,'” He said

“Now you cant tell because everyone is purchasing flags and stickers etc., and all the contributions they are giving, the donations that they are making are going to help.”